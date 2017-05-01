Jimmy John’s selling $1 subs on Tuesday

Photo credit: Jimmy John's

(WFLA) – Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches will be selling subs for just $1 on Tuesday.

It’s part of the restaurant chain’s Customer Appreciation Day. The dollar subs will be sold from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 2 at participating locations. At least 20 Tampa Bay area locations are taking part in the fun.

The deal only applies to customers who visit the restaurant. Delivery subs will still be full price.

You can learn more and check if the deal is available at your Jimmy John’s location by visiting the company’s website.

