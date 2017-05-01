Jacksonville girl shot in head during birthday party sleepover in critical condition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities in Florida say a 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the head during a sleepover for a friend’s birthday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office say the girl was sleeping on a couch when the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday. Investigators tell First Coast News that the homeowner’s 11-year-old nephew who suffers from a mental illness shot the gun. He is under a 72-hour mental evaluation.

On Monday, First Coast News reported that the girl is hospitalized in critical condition.

Officials say the bullet grazed the child, went through the couch and the living room wall.

The homeowner told investigators the shooting was an accident. About eight children were at the home for a birthday party.

