Hundreds take to streets in Florida May Day rallies

By Published:
Demonstrators pick out signs before a rally and march in front of the Homestead, Fla., City Hall building, Monday, May 1, 2017. Immigrant and union groups marched in cities across the United States to mark May Day and protest against President Donald Trump's efforts to boost deportations. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) – Hundreds of advocates, farmworkers and other immigrants are taking to the streets in several Florida cities on May Day to demand worker’s rights and to protest against the deportation of those in the country illegally.

Restaurants, juice bars and money transfer businesses have closed in immigrant-rich communities, such as Florida City and Homestead, where about 200 farmworkers and their families marched, some with buckets of tomatoes and zucchinis.

Most of the signs held on the Monday demonstration alluded to the migrants’ work in the Florida fields, such as one that read “without these hands, there would be no tomatoes.”

Among the demonstrators were small business owners who decided to close their shops protesting President Donald Trump’s immigration directives. Others didn’t take their children to school.

More marches were planned for Monday evening in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa.

