Humane Society celebrates 110th birthday with dog-friendly cake

(WFLA) — The Humane Society in Canada celebrated its 110th birthday with a special dog-friendly cake.
The puppies dove into their edible cake and as you can see they truly enjoyed their treat.
The organization said onlookers were delighted to join in the fun.
But, this wasn’t even the best part of the day.
Because of this event, all of the puppies were adopted and joined their forever homes in Edmonton, Alberta.
