Humane Society celebrates 110th birthday with dog-friendly cake

By Published:

(WFLA) — The Humane Society in Canada celebrated its 110th birthday with a special dog-friendly cake.

The puppies dove into their edible cake and as you can see they truly enjoyed their treat.

The organization said onlookers were delighted to join in the fun.

But, this wasn’t even the best part of the day.

Because of this event, all of the puppies were adopted and joined their forever homes in Edmonton, Alberta.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s