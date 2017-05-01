Handyman arrested for scamming elderly victims in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A handyman from Pinellas County has been arrested for scamming elderly people, and sheriff’s deputies believe there could be more victims.

After a weeks-long investigation, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Crist for grand theft and two counts of felony petit theft.

Detectives launched their investigation after getting a call from a 91-year-old man in Dunedin who said a young man came to his house offering to do landscaping work, and convinced him to pay in advance. The suspect drove the victim to the bank so he could withdraw the money, then dropped him off and never returned.

The sheriff’s office later identified Crist as the suspect, who was also a suspect in two similar incidents that happened earlier in the year.

Back in February, detectives say Crist showed up to a 69-year-old woman’s home in Pinellas Park who responded to a Facebook ad. Crist is accused of taking money to purchase materials to install an attic fan, and never returning.

In March, Crist went to a 69-year-old woman’s Dunedin home and took money to rent a pressure washer in order to clean the victim’s home. Detectives say Crist told the victim he would return the next day, but never showed up.

Crist admitted to the accusations last week during an interview with detectives. He was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

Detectives say there could be more victims in Pinellas County. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (727) 582-6200.

