St. Petersburg, FL – American Stage in the Park is excited to celebrate over 30 years outdoors with the musical HAIRSPRAY which won the Tony Award for “Best Musical.” The music is by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman, and book by Mark O’Donnell & Thomas Meehan. This Broadway musical is based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters. The Title sponsor of American Stage in the Park is Bank of America.

This outdoor production will be directed and choreographed by Shain Stroff and will have 24 actors both national and local. This large cast will feature St. Petersburg favorites Matthew McGee* as Edna Turnblad, Scott Daniel* as Corny Collins, Allyson Pace* as Tracy Turnblad, Alison Burns* as Velma Von Tussle, Jayne Trinette* as Motormouth Maybelle, David Michael Bevis* as Link Larkin, and more.

HAIRSPRAY’s Director, Shain Stroff, received the Outstanding Choreography/Fight Direction Theatre Tampa Bay award for last year’s smash hit SPAMALOT.

Stroff said, “HAIRSPRAY is often thought of as a fluffy, high energy, candy-colored pop musical (and it is!). But within those elements, it also provides the audience sophisticated and telling ways of understanding racism and social inequality in the 1960’s and today.”

“We’re so proud to continue a Tampa Bay area tradition when American Stage in the Park presents one of the best musicals of the 21st Century. So many of us are looking for some hopefulness in our entertainment right now. HAIRSPRAY balances up-beat, family-friendly music and story-telling with poignant and timely themes that remind us of the value of love and acceptance.” – Producing Artistic Director Stephanie Gularte.

HAIRSPRAY runs from April 19 through May 14, 2017. Gala Under the Stars, our Opening Night, is Friday, April 21, 2017. The evening begins at 6 PM, with a gourmet dinner from Parkshore Grill Catering and an open bar of wine provided by Southern Wine and Spirits and Constellation Brands, and beer provided by Green Bench Brewing Co., followed by the 8 PM performance of HAIRSPRAY. Guests will enjoy a host of activities before the show, that help provide support for American Stage’s artistic and educational programs year-round. This includes a live auction with a one of a kind glass art piece created by Duncan McClellan inspired by the American Stage in the Park production of HAIRSPRAY.

