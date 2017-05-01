Give Day Tampa Bay will support nearly 500 nonprofits

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Give Day Tampa Bay is a 24-hour, online charitable giving challenge designed to help nonprofits finance and raise awareness about their community projects.
On Tuesday, May 2 local residents are encouraged to visit the Give Day website to support causes including education, environment, animal welfare and the arts. There are nearly 500 nonprofits registered online.
2017 is the fourth year the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay hosted this event, which raised more than $2 million for nearly 600 Tampa Bay area nonprofits last year.
“Give Day Tampa Bay is an opportunity for people who want to help, but may not know how they can support local nonprofits,” said President and CEO of the Community Foundation, Marlene Spalten. “During the 24 hours of Give Day, there’s a focus on the collective power of giving and doing good together to make a positive impact on our community.”
This year, the minimum donation is $5. All donations are tax-deductible and will remain in the Tampa Bay area.
