Florida Blue reports problems with auto payment system

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:

(WFLA) – Florida Blue is reporting that it is experiencing problems with its auto payment system.

The insurance company tweeted numerous responses to customers complaining about the problem on Monday morning.

One customer told WFLA News Channel 8 that payments were deducted multiple times from his/her bank account and said the duplicate auto payments cleaned out the account.

Another customer tweeted that there were more than 65 transactions from Florida Blue in his/her bank account, totaling to more than $30,000 in charges.

Customers have also been complaining that the Florida Blue website is not working properly.

Customers who have been experiencing difficulties are asked to email Florida Blue at SocialMediaSupport@FloridaBlue.com.

No information has been released regarding when the problem will be fixed.

