Fans sing ‘Star Spangled Banner’ at NHL hockey game after technical difficulties

(WFLA) — No mic? No problem.

Canadian country music star Brett Kissel was supposed to sing the American and Canadian National Anthems at Sunday’s hockey game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Edmonton Oilers.

But, when he stepped up to the microphone, he discovered it wasn’t working properly.

So, he asked the dedicated hockey fans to join him in singing the American National Anthem. And, they did just that.

The fans delivered their own rendition of the age-old chant creating a special hockey moment for fans everywhere.

The Ducks went on to beat the Oilers 6 to 3 in Game 3 of the series.

