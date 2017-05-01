Deputies searching for missing Bradenton teen

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a missing juvenile.

The sheriff’s office said Elizabeth Wisdom, 15, became upset with her parents and left the home on foot on Monday.

She has long blonde hair, but her head is shaved on the sides, blue eyes and is 5’08” and 80 pounds.

She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a white t-shirt.

Wisdom was not found in the area during a search.

She is on medications any anyone with information of her whereabouts should contact the MCSO at 941-747-3011.

