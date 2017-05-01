Deputies search for endangered Palmetto teen

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — Sheriff’s deputies in Manatee County are searching for a missing and endangered teenage girl.

Abby Dominguez, 16, got upset and left her home on 29th Street east in Palmetto Sunday night.

Before leaving, deputies say she made comments that she might harm herself.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call (941) 747-3011.

