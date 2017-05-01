Daytime: Where We Air

Daytime: Where We Air
 DMA State Station
Florence Alabama WBCF
Fresno California KVBC
Redding/Chico California KCMA
Cortez Colorado K30HJ
Orlando Florida WZXZ
Pensacola Florida WBQP
Atlanta Georgia WEQT
Lagrange Georgia Mt. Vision TV
Honalulu Hawaii KITM
Twin Falls Idaho KBAX
Plano Illinois WLPD
Evansville Indiana WJTS
Martinsville Indiana WREP
Natchitoches Louisiana NSU
Utica Michigan SHELBY TV
St. James Minnesota CTV
Wilmor Minnesota CTV
Jackson Minnesota CTV
Joplin Missouri KGCS
Jackson Mississippi W23BC
Nags Head North Carolina W30DN
Statesville North Carolina WHWD
Las Vegas Nevada KHMP
Findley Ohio WFND
Lima Ohio Watch
Oklahoma City Oklahoma KOMI
Portland Oregan KSLM
Philadelphia Pennsylvania WPSJ
Charleston South Carolina WJNI
New Knowxville Tennessee NKT
Knowxville Tennessee LMU TV
Chattanooga Tennessee WYHB
Texarkana Texas KTEV
Salt Lake City Utah KPDR
Logan Utah KUTA
New Port News Virginia W18BB
Walsenburg Colorado KSPK
Wilks Barre-Scranton Pennsylvania WLYN
Morgan City Louisiana KWBJ
Baton Rouge/New Orleans Louisiana KPBN
Albany New York WNCE
Raliegh/Durham North Carolina WNCR
Wichita Kansas KCTU
Vernal Utah VTV
Birmingham Alabama WOIL
Southern Pines North Carolina WYBE
Albany Georgia WSST
New York New York WVVH
Spokeane Washington SWX
Tampa Florida WZRA
Stillwater Oklahoma KWEM
  

