Community comes together after Polk teen killed in school bus tragedy

POINCIANA, Fla. (WFLA) – The community in Polk County and beyond is coming together after a bus stop tragedy.

Jahiem Robertson, 13, died when he was run down by a former cop, accused of driving drunk in Poinciana.

A former teacher has started a You Caring fund to help the family with funeral costs.

“They are a wonderful family. Once a student sets foot in my classroom, they don’t only become my student they become ‘my kid.’ Even though it’s been several years, he’s still my kid, and it’s heartbreaking. I felt helpless. I wanted to do whatever we could to help his family. Nothing will bring him back, but I hope this eases the burden on the family some,” Teresa King told News Channel 8.

Monday, the father of a Lakeland boy who also died at his bus stop, one year ago tomorrow, stopped by to comfort this grieving family.

“It just really broke my heart, because the first thing that I thought is, ‘not another baby,'” Tony Kirk said.

Investigators said former law enforcement officer John Luster Camfield of Davenport, 48, hit the five children Thursday afternoon after the children got off their school bus on Allegheny Road, near Athabasca in Poinciana. He then drove away.

Sheriff Judd said he blew a .147 blood alcohol level (BAL) seven hours after the crash — that’s double the legal limit.

Kirk has experienced the same heartbreak.

Last year his son Kalen Kirk was hit and killed by a driver as he tried to catch his school bus in Lakeland.

“I know what this family is going through and it breaks my heart,” Kirk said.

The Polk County School employee heard about the horrific crash and knew he had to reach out and help Jahiem Robertson’s family.

“I just really felt compelled to come out here and lend some support to this family,” Kirk said. “They’re broken, they’re hurt, they’re confused they’re upset, they’re mad. Now the relationship that we have, it’s that kinship of sorts, that fraternity, that no parent wants to be a part of.”

On Monday 13-year-old Juan Mena was released from the hospital.

Three other children were treated at the scene.

The deputies say Camfield hit the children, then drove away and hit a stopped car driven by Olivia Oliver, who is pregnant, on the Poinciana Parkway before being taken into custody by an off-duty PCSO deputy who lives in the area. The woman was transported to the hospital, but she was not seriously injured.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, John Camfield remains on suicide watch behind bars.

