Apartments destroyed, animals killed in St. Pete fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire officials say several animals were killed and apartments were destroyed in a fire in St. Petersburg.

The two-apartment garage building on 7th Avenue North caught fire early Monday morning. Investigators believe it may have started in a porch area.

One person suffered a minor burn. The other people who live in the apartment were out of town.

A cat, a dog and a bird died in the fire.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES