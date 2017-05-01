Apartments destroyed, animals killed in St. Pete fire

By Published: Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire officials say several animals were killed and apartments were destroyed in a fire in St. Petersburg.

The two-apartment garage building on 7th Avenue North caught fire early Monday morning. Investigators believe it may have started in a porch area.

One person suffered a minor burn. The other people who live in the apartment were out of town.

A cat, a dog and a bird died in the fire.

