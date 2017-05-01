Algae giving Manatee Co. drinking water strange taste, odor

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County officials are notifying county residents that the water is safe to drink despite an ‘earthy scent or taste.’

Over the past several weeks, water tests have indicated elevated levels of blue-green algae in Lake Manatee, the county’s source of drinking water.

County officials say there are no known health effects caused by these compounds.

However, it is leading to an earthy and musty taste or odor to the water.

County officials say residents should not be alarmed. A spokesperson for the county utilities department said customers can use a carbon filter to help with the taste or they can add drops of lemon juice to help.

Utility crews have been doing extra treatment on the water and further testing to monitor the taste.

An official said the lack of rain and excessive heat has contributed to this algae growth, and they’re hopeful that once the rains return that the drinking water will taste better.

News Channel 8’s John Rogers spoke with an algae expert about this issue and will have more information tonight at 5:30.

