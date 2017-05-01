Agriculture Commissioner Putnam running for Florida governor

By Published:
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam provides an update about the Polk Co. brush fires.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Republican Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam is running for Florida governor.

Putnam filed his paperwork on Monday to seek the seat being vacated by Republican Gov. Rick Scott due to term limits.

Putnam was first elected in 2010 after serving five terms in Congress, where he was one of the highest ranking Republican members of the U.S. House. He was first elected to the Legislature when he was 22.

Putnam is from Bartow in Polk County. The 42-year-old is a fifth generation Floridian from a family of ranchers and citrus growers. He becomes the first major Republican to enter the race.

Democrats running include Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Orlando businessman Chris King.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s