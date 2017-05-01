Authorities: Active shooter reported, firefighter shot in Dallas

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH
DALLAS, Tex. (WFLA) — Police are responding to reports of an active shooter in Dallas.
The Dallas Police Association tells our NBC affiliate in the area that a firefighter has been shot and that officers are pinned down by gunfire.
The condition of the firefighter is not known at this point, but our affiliate reports the person was taken to the hospital.
We are tracking this story as it develops and will be updating with new information as soon as we get it.
