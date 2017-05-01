8 ways to keep your credit cards safe from thieves

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — These days, you need to be extra careful to keep your credit card information safe. Here are 8 ways you can protect yourself.

Instead of signing the back of your credit and debit cards, write in permanent marker: CHECK I.D. Don’t carry all of your personal information in one place, like your purse. Don’t carry all of your cards either. Cover your pin number up when typing it in at a restaurant. Consider using a credit card instead of a debit card. It is easier to recover funds if your account is compromised. Check your account balances regularly and report any unusual activity to your bank right away. At gas stations, examine the card reader before using it. If it looks unusual, notify the gas station attendant. If buying someone online or over the phone, make sure you are in private before giving your card information. If someone overhears, they’ll have everything they need to steal your money. Consider “turning off” some features on some of your cards, especially if you don’t use them often. For example, you can request your credit company to “turn off” online purchases. You can turn the feature back on at any time.

Do chip credit cards really prevent fraud? Tune in to see Shannon’s story, Monday at 5 p.m.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES