Helpful Resources: Caring for a parent with Alzheimer’s or dementia

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Making plans to care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia can be overwhelming. We’ve gathered some helpful information to make the process less confusing and stressful.

CAREGIVER RESOURCES

Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia can create stress and anxiety unlike any you have experienced before. If you are an adult child either directly caring for your parent(s) or you have one parent that is healthy, the decision-making authority will ultimately fall to you.

The USF Byrd Institute for Alzheimer’s research, along with numerous other authorities note that symptoms of caregiver stress often include tension headaches, weight loss, irritability, anxiety, upset stomach and trouble getting a full night’s sleep. As adult children have to also work and perform their daily job responsibilities, they may experience the inability to focus on day-to-day tasks or even have anxiety attacks while at work. Unfortunately some also turn to excess alcohol or even drug use to cope with the stress.

It is important to talk about what you are going through with a close friend or even consider going to a counselor. Support groups are also a useful way to share your experience and know that you are not alone in how you are feeling. You will be surprised by how many people have been through or are going through the same situation you are.

Educating yourself on what your parent or loved one is going through can only help you help them.

UNDERSTANDING ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA

Dementia is the medical umbrella in which many age-related neurological conditions fall into. Chief among them is Alzheimer’s related dementia. According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2017 report 5.5 million Americans are suffering from Alzheimer’s nationwide. By 2050, it is projected that 16 million will suffer from the diseases. An additional 1.8 million people suffer from other types of dementia like vascular or Lewy body disorder. It is also the only one of the top 10 leading causes of death in America that cannot be currently prevented or cured

In Florida 520,000 people have Alzheimer’s. That number is expected to jump to 720,000 by 2025 – only eight years from now. That translates to a 38.5 percent increase. Only California has a higher number of Alzheimer’s patients in the entire U.S.

While Alzheimer’s accounts for 60 – 80 percent of all dementia cases, other types of dementias can have devastating effects on loved ones. Alzheimer’s is caused by protein plaques that cause “tangles” to the brain cells (neurons) that eventually interfere with normal brain function. The most common symptom associate with Alzheimer’s is pronounced memory loss and the inability to remember how to perform daily tasks like balancing a check book and even driving.

Vascular dementia occurs when blood supply to key parts of the brain becomes cut off, causing brain cells and parts of the brain to die. A typical major stroke can lead to this type of damage if it is severe enough for a prolonged period of type. However, vascular dementia also occurs when a series of small, even microscopic strokes, or infarcts, rupture blood vessels in the brain. As opposed to memory loss and a slow decline of health, vascular dementia can occur more suddenly affecting the ability to move, anxiety, paranoia, hallucinations, urinary incontinence and more physical ailments on top of memory and brain function. Vascular dementia is believed to be the second largest class of dementia behind Alzheimer’s. Dementias are often misdiagnosed as a mood disorder at first, due to drastic changes in behavior that often mimic bipolar disorder.

Dementia with Lewy bodies is the third most common dementia. Unlike Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia, proteins form balloon like structures inside brain cells (neurons) that damage the cells. In addition to dementia related symptoms, patients who develop Dementia with Lewy bodies also have symptoms similar to Parkinson’s disease including tremors.

Sources: National Institute of Health, Alzheimer’s Association, USF Byrd Institute for Alzheimer’s Research.

DRIVING ASSESSMENT

In the early stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, people will begin to lose basic functions like depth perception, remembering commonly travelled routes (going to the grocery store or church), decreased reaction time and not remembering how to put a car in gear.

Although driving is viewed as a sign of independence for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients that is “being taken away,” an honest conversation needs to occur for their own safety. Occupational therapists can work with patients to realistically evaluate someone’s ability to drive while working with them to safely stay on the road as long as possible. You will need a prescription for therapy from their treating physician in order to work with an occupational therapist.

If a person is no longer able to drive, friends and family should step in to ensure they can do as much as they can as if they still drove. This includes grocery shopping, going to church or social activities, visiting friends or even going on a short trip together.

For more information check out the American Occupational Therapy Association, Inc. at http://www.aota.org

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Although executing a durable Power of Attorney will ultimately relieve some of the decision-making burden for you and your parent or loved one, executing one is an enormous responsibility.

The Power of Attorney grants the “agent” (the adult child of a parent assuming the decision-making responsibility) the ability to buy and sell all types of property, establish and/or have access to bank accounts, manage your parent’s support (including hospital treatments, contracts for assisted or skilled nursing facilities), manage insurance policies (including health, homeowners, flood and automobile) and even file tax returns… all things that require signatures

To execute a Power of Attorney you will need two witnesses who are not immediate family members and a Notary Public. Most banks have notaries on staff so long as you bring your witnesses into the branch location. It is always best to consult with an attorney to prepare a Power of Attorney and decide if you will need one for each parent.

Should your parents’ situation improve where they can reasonably take care of their responsibilities again, the Power of Attorney can be revoked at any time.

CONVERSATIONS TO HAVE

Power of Attorney

Future financial situation

Outstanding expenses and debts

Paying their monthly bills online and allocating resources to you

Driving evaluation

Where they want to live vs. where they can live

Living will

Estate Planning

Selling your parents’ home

SIGNING UP FOR MEDICAID

Visit the Florida Medicaid website

Click on “Apply for Benefits.”

Here you will find a list of documentation that is recommended you have BEFORE you start the application.

If you are applying for one of your parents you will need their personal and financial information for Medicaid and other purposes. Here are some examples:

Copies of Social Security cards

Copies of both of their driver’s licenses

Copies of Medicare cards and supplemental insurance cards (you will be asked to enter their Medicare member numbers)

Copies of MOST RECENT bank statements (all checking and savings accounts)(This does not include 401k or retirement accounts. However, it is recommended that you talk to your parents about their financial situation should you need to move them to a continued care community, assisted living or skilled nursing facility.)

Proof of monthly income (if they are on Social Security, you will need to know what each one receives separately.)

Listed value of any property they own (information from the property appraiser’s website can assist you with this)

Value of any vehicles they own and when they were purchased

All monthly bills that they pay including water, electric, gas, cable/satellite, rent, credit card payments.

§ Copies of documentation can only be faxed to Medicaid. You can create an online fax account with sites like http://www.metrofax.com. You can scan and send documents from your computer without the use of a traditional fax machine. You will receive an email confirmation once the fax is successfully sent.

§ Avoid using public scanners and fax machines if possible to protect your parents’ personal information. Purchase a combination scanner and color printer with WiFi capability at your local retailer like Target, Walmart or Best Buy. Basic models cost less than $50.

