5 arrested in undercover prostitution operation in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Five men were arrested Thursday for soliciting prostitutes along North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.

Members of the Sarasota Police Department Street Crimes Unit and the Narcotics Unit and Patrol Division conducted the undercover operation.

Jimmy Hernandez-Pantojia, 19, Jose Gutierrez, 31, Santos Rivas, 40, Tereso Roblero-Arriaga, 37 and Thomas Irvine, 61, are charged with solicitation of prostitution. Two vehicles were also seized.

