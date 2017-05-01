1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing at Univ. of Texas campus

AUSTIN, Texas (WFLA) — One person has been killed in a stabbing at the University of Texas.
Emergency responders say three other people have been transported to local hospitals. They could have serious injuries.
No other details have been released.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this breaking story.
