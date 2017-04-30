Special Olympics’ Flame of Hope passes through Tampa Bay

By Published:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Winding through the streets and across the highways of Pinellas county, the Special Olympics “Flame of Hope” made its way to several law enforcement agencies on its more than 25-mile marathon journey from one end of the county to the other. And when the torch exchanged hands at Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School, Pinellas Park High School students across the street started cheering on the runners.

“Ladies and gentlemen we are reporting to you live from Pinellas Park High School telling you about the passing of the torch with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department,” said Pinellas Park senior Mike Nelson with the News Channel 8 mic in hand…

“This is my AP Bio Class and we came out here today to watch them pass the torch. And this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. And I think it’s a good thing to show our support for law enforcement in the community and do something positive with something we can’t learn inside,” said Makeba Phillip as he watched the torch pass by the high school.

Their run caused traffic jams and gridlock, but the officers lucky enough to carry the torch say it was an experience like non other.

“We are going to get out here and raise awareness and get on out here in the community and we are going to go north and we are glad to be out here today. It’s a privilege,” said Largo Police Department’s Joel Quattlebaum.

And in the crowd of bike riders was Special Olympian Robert Holmes. Holmes was on a mission to follow they torch on his bike from one end of Pinellas County to the other.

“The hole entire thing. From downtown St. Pete to Downtown Clearwater. Honestly it’s an experience like no other. I absolutely love what I am doing for Special Olympics,” Holmes said smiling on his bike as the team was getting ready to ride the next leg of the route.

Now that the “Flame of Hope” has made its way through Pinellas County, it will continue through the state of Florida on its 1500 mile journey.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s