SpaceX cancels Falcon 9 launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Kennedy Space Center, as seen from Viera, Fla., Thursday, March 16, 2017. The rocket, carrying the Echostar XXIII communications satellite was delayed from Tuesday due to high winds. (Tim Shortt/Florida Today via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – SpaceX was scheduled to launch Falcon 9 Sunday morning, but scrubbed the mission.

The rocket was supposed to deliver a government satellite into orbit, but the launch conductor called a hold on the mission just 52 seconds before the launch window opened. Officials say it was due to a sensor issue.

SpaceX has a second launch window scheduled for Monday at 7 a.m. at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

