SpaceX cancels Falcon 9 launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – SpaceX was scheduled to launch Falcon 9 Sunday morning, but scrubbed the mission.

The rocket was supposed to deliver a government satellite into orbit, but the launch conductor called a hold on the mission just 52 seconds before the launch window opened. Officials say it was due to a sensor issue.

Standing down today due to a sensor issue; backup launch opportunity tomorrow morning. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 30, 2017

SpaceX has a second launch window scheduled for Monday at 7 a.m. at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

