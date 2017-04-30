SpaceX cancels Falcon 9 launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – SpaceX was scheduled to launch Falcon 9 Sunday morning, but scrubbed the mission.
The rocket was supposed to deliver a government satellite into orbit, but the launch conductor called a hold on the mission just 52 seconds before the launch window opened. Officials say it was due to a sensor issue.
SpaceX has a second launch window scheduled for Monday at 7 a.m. at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.
