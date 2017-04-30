Polk deputy saves turtle from road

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A sheriff’s deputy in Polk County is being credited with saving a turtle from a busy roadway.

The sheriff’s office says the turtle was in the middle of US 98 when Deputy Tina Yale saved him.

Deputies say she not only saved the turtle’s life, but most likely saved human lives too because they believe the turtle would have caused traffic issues on the road.

