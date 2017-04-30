Polk deputy saves turtle from road

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A sheriff’s deputy in Polk County is being credited with saving a turtle from a busy roadway.
The sheriff’s office says the turtle was in the middle of US 98 when Deputy Tina Yale saved him.
Deputies say she not only saved the turtle’s life, but most likely saved human lives too because they believe the turtle would have caused traffic issues on the road.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Firefighters: Brush fire in Hernando County 60 percent contained
- VIDEO: Major crash, boat fire snarl traffic on I-75 in Hillsborough
- 1 of 5 children hit by suspected DUI driver in Polk dies from injuries
- WATCH VIDEO: Plane loses wheel, makes emergency landing at Sarasota airport
- Million dollar lawsuit filed against Chip Gaines of ‘Fixer Upper’
- Hundreds march in Tampa to promote clean energy
- SpaceX cancels Falcon 9 launch