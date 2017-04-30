Local DJ aims to bring awareness to little-known disease through bowling

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local DJ is bringing awareness to a little-known disease through bowling.

DJ HeadBussa’s charity event, cleverly named “Strike Out Ataxia,” was held on Sunday at Pin Chasers in Tampa.

The event aims to raise awareness for Ataxia, a neurological disease that affects the memory system, speech, eye movement and swallowing.

The DJ teamed up with The National Ataxia Foundation to host the event and they invited local celebrities, victims and family members of those affected to show up for a fun day of bowling.

“Ataxia, really hits close to home for me. In 1998, my mother was diagnosed with Spinal Cerebral Ataxia. The disease is not curable, not to mention my uncle and grandmother died of the same disease. I along with my brother and our children are possibly at risk, due to the disease being hereditary. The sole propose of this event is to build awareness and prepare individuals that are at risk for this devastating disease. It hits victims randomly and as early as childbirth. I’m here to shed some light and hope to all the individuals with this disease,” the DJ said in a statement.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s