Historic cruise from Tampa to Cuba sets sail Sunday

By Published:
Port Tampa Bay photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first cruise from Tampa to Cuba in more than 50 years is set to leave Channelside on Sunday.

Port Tampa Bay and Royal Caribbean International are celebrating with a plaque and key ceremony before the Empress of the Seas sets sail for the first time.

The ship leaves around 11 a.m. for a 7-night cruise to Mexico, Belize and Cuba.

A second cruise is scheduled to leave on May 29.

You can learn more about the Cuba cruise on the Port Tampa Bay website.

