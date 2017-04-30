Historic cruise from Tampa to Cuba sets sail Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first cruise from Tampa to Cuba in more than 50 years is set to leave Channelside on Sunday.
Port Tampa Bay and Royal Caribbean International are celebrating with a plaque and key ceremony before the Empress of the Seas sets sail for the first time.
The ship leaves around 11 a.m. for a 7-night cruise to Mexico, Belize and Cuba.
A second cruise is scheduled to leave on May 29.
You can learn more about the Cuba cruise on the Port Tampa Bay website.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Firefighters: Brush fire in Hernando County 60 percent contained
- VIDEO: Major crash, boat fire snarl traffic on I-75 in Hillsborough
- 1 of 5 children hit by suspected DUI driver in Polk dies from injuries
- WATCH VIDEO: Plane loses wheel, makes emergency landing at Sarasota airport
- Million dollar lawsuit filed against Chip Gaines of ‘Fixer Upper’
- Hundreds march in Tampa to promote clean energy
- SpaceX cancels Falcon 9 launch