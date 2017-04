Florida Rep. Ros-Lehtinen, 1st Cuban-American in Congress, to retire

MIAMI (AP) – U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Florida, the first Cuban-American elected to Congress, is retiring at the end of her term next year, saying it’s time to move on after 38 years in office.

The 64-year-old Republican was elected last November to Florida’s redrawn 27th district, a stretch of southeast Miami-Dade County that is heavily Democratic. Hillary Clinton won it over Donald Trump by 20 percentage points, and Ros-Lehtinen was able to win it by 10 percentage points.

Her unexpected retirement will give Democrats an opportunity to pick up a South Florida congressional seat in 2018.

The Miami Herald first reported the retirement Sunday. The congresswoman’s spokesman Keith Fernandez confirmed the announcement with The Associated Press.

Several high-profile politicians have since posted reactions to the announcement on Twitter.

Congresswoman @RosLehtinen has fought hard for FL families throughout her service in D.C. Her strong leadership will be greatly missed! — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) April 30, 2017

26 years ago this summer I worked as intern with @RosLehtinen She has served our community, state & country well. Godspeed & finish strong — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 30, 2017

Ileana @RosLehtinen is a force. Voice for the voiceless & vulnerable. First Hispanic woman in Congress. Such a privilege to serve with her. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) April 30, 2017

