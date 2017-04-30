Fire officials: 3 dogs rescued from burning home in Venice, homeowner briefly detained

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – Three dogs were rescued from a burning home in Venice, thanks to local firefighters and a neighbor nearby, Sarasota County officials said on Sunday.

Around 11:45 am, multiple agencies responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment on the 2700 block of Sunset Beach Drive.

According to officials, the neighbor, Terry Kessler, spotted the dogs inside the home and rescued them with a pair of the homeowner’s barbell’s that he had thrown through the patio door.

A third dog was later rescued and revived by firefighters.

The unidentified homeowner was briefly detained while the scene was being investigated by the state fire marshal and a narcotics team. He has not been charged, according to officials, who have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

