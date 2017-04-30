Ferry service between Tampa and St. Pete ending

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sunday marks the final day of ferry service between Tampa and St. Petersburg.
The ferry started six months ago as a pilot program to let people travel back and forth between St. Pete’s Vinoy Basin and the Tampa Convention Center.
The last ferry from St. Petersburg leaves at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The final ride out of Tampa is at 6 p.m.
There is no word yet whether the service will restart again.
