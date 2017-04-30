Eckerd College students teach water safety to people from all over the world

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a little known fact that Eckerd College near St. Pete Beach is home to the only active collegiate Marine Search And Rescue facility in the United States, and this week the students got to teach search and rescue techniques they learned in the classroom to people from all over the world.

“Maryland has a lot of water front collages we should think about doing something like this what a great opportunity for kids like this,” said Chip Vernon, who is from the state.

“This is an annual gathering of boating industry and educating professionals that deal from everything from life jacket ware and regulations to boat building regulations. To legislation to congress to everything you can think about in regards to water safety and how that fits into the bigger picture,” said Eckerd College Waterfront Program’s Ryan Dilkey.

The people who came to take the training were actually taking a break from the International Boating and Water Safety Summit and they were amazed with what Eckerd College students were teaching them.

“These activities have been awesome. Anytime you I can get a chance to step away from the conference and get some hands on activities is always great. I think hands on activities are always great,” said Chelsea Hawk who came from Kansas for the training.

“Well I think it’s phenomenal. I never heard of the college before the conference and now I want to be here. Or rather emulate their program in the state of Texas for the students I train each year,” said Mary Carrier from Texas.

And that’s exactly what the training class is all about. Taking the skills they learn back home to train their co-workers.

“The hands on activity is amazing and that’s the best way I learn and I want to take it back and show the citizens of Minnesota how to do it,” said Lisa Dugan from Minnesota.

“This is a unique program Anthony. There is no program like it in the country like it right now. They are saving lives,” Carrier said.

