Deputies: Serious crash shuts down parts of Big Bend Road in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash on Big Bend Road.

It happened in Riverview near the intersection of Lincoln Road.

An unknown number of people were seriously injured, according to deputies.

The westbound lanes of Big Bend Road are closed until further notice.

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this developing situation.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES