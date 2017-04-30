Crews battling large brush fire in Odessa, SR 54 down to one lane

ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Forest Service says crews are on the scene of a brush fire in Pasco County.

Pasco County Fire Rescue says the fire started at 1.5 acres, but grew to at least 20 acres in less than an hour. The chief says the fire continues to grow.

Crews say high winds are causing the flames to spread rapidly, making this a difficult fire to fight.

Officials say the fire is in the area of State Road 54, east of Gunn Highway, in Odessa. SR 54 has been reduced to just one lane to make it easier for firefighting vehicles to get through.

FFS crews on scene of a wildfire in Pasco County on SR 54 I Odessa. SR 54 is down to one lane. — FFS Withlacoochee (@FFS_Withlacooch) April 30, 2017

News Channel 8 is tracking this developing story and will bring you new information as it is made available.

RIGHT NOW: Smoke plume from #BrushFire along Gunn Hwy in Odessa, FL. Smoke spreading toward Bayonet Point & Jasmine Estates. @WFLA pic.twitter.com/5XEFjVpvZl — Ed Bloodsworth (@WFLAEd) April 30, 2017

