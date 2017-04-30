Crews battling large brush fire in Odessa, SR 54 down to one lane

ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Forest Service says crews are on the scene of a brush fire in Pasco County.
Pasco County Fire Rescue says the fire started at 1.5 acres, but grew to at least 20 acres in less than an hour. The chief says the fire continues to grow.
Crews say high winds are causing the flames to spread rapidly, making this a difficult fire to fight.
Officials say the fire is in the area of State Road 54, east of Gunn Highway, in Odessa. SR 54 has been reduced to just one lane to make it easier for firefighting vehicles to get through.
News Channel 8 is tracking this developing story and will bring you new information as it is made available.
News Channel 8 is tracking this developing story and will bring you new information as it is made available.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Authorities believe 5 killed in Texas tornadoes
- Firefighters: Brush fire in Hernando County 60 percent contained
- VIDEO: Major crash, boat fire snarl traffic on I-75 in Hillsborough
- 1 of 5 children hit by suspected DUI driver in Polk dies from injuries
- WATCH VIDEO: Plane loses wheel, makes emergency landing at Sarasota airport
- Million dollar lawsuit filed against Chip Gaines of ‘Fixer Upper’
- SpaceX cancels Falcon 9 launch