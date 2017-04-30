Cops: Inverness man tried to kidnap girl, 15, for sexual encounter

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 27-year-old Inverness man is facing kidnapping charges after an encounter with a 15-year-old girl, according to Citrus deputies.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Horton on Friday evening after he allegedly grabbed a 15-year-old girl whom he intended to have sex with.
Detectives say the girl was able to break free of his grasp and ran to a friend’s house for safety.
After an investigation, Horton was arrested and charged with lewd/lascivious conduct, kidnapping with the intent to commit a felony and attempt to commit an offense prohibited by law.
He’s being held at the Citrus County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Horton, who has a prior arrest for exposure, served two stints in state prison for convictions for weapons offenses.
No further details have been released.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Austin Hatch, survivor of 2 deadly plane crashes, is engaged
- Officers: Florida woman agreed to swap sex for $25, fast food
- WATCH VIDEO: Plane loses wheel, makes emergency landing at Sarasota airport
- Million dollar lawsuit filed against Chip Gaines of ‘Fixer Upper’
- SpaceX cancels Falcon 9 launch