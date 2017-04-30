Austin Hatch, survivor of 2 deadly plane crashes, is engaged

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A former University of Michigan basketball player who survived two deadly plane crashes in his youth is engaged.

Twenty-two-year-old Austin Hatch proposed Friday to 21-year-old Abby Cole during the college’s graduation weekend. MLive.com reports that Cole, a former Wolverines volleyball player, promptly said yes.

Hatch was a Michigan basketball player his freshman year and later a team assistant, but he’s now focusing on academics in the school’s College of Literature, Science & the Arts.

Hatch had just committed to the Wolverines when his father and stepmother were killed in a 2011 airplane crash in Charlevoix, Michigan, that left him in a coma for weeks.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana, native also survived a 2003 Indiana airplane crash that killed his mother, sister and brother.

Hatch’s father was piloting both planes.

