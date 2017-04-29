VIDEO: Unknown suspect steals leaf blower from locked garage in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in St. Petersburg are searching for a man who stole a backpack leaf blower from a locked garage.

Investigators say it happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on 11th Street North.

The man apparently pulled open a locked garage door, walked inside then stole the $500 leaf blower.

The man is believed to be in his 40s with dark hair and a lighter goatee. Video shows him leaving the area on a black bicycle.

If you have any information on the suspect, you’re asked to call police at (727) 893-7780.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES