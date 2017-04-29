VIDEO: Semi truck fire shuts down stretch of Florida’s Turnpike

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A semi truck hauling hay fire went up in flames on Florida’s turnpike Friday.
The fire caused southbound lanes near Beeline Highway to close for several hours as firefighters put out the flames and cleaned up debris.
When Palm Beach County fire rescue crews responded to the fire at 6:20 am, 40 percent of the truck was on fire–the semi was a total loss.
They were eventually able to bring the fire under control.
Troopers say the driver, John Rauscher, 77, of Ontario, Canada made it out of the truck safely.
He was reportedly transporting the hay to Loxahatchee when the truck blew out a tire and caught fire.
