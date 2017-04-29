Top 8 videos of the week on WFLA.com

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —A plane makes a terrifying landing in Sarasota; a panda’s gymastics routine is caught on tape; Kenny G surprises passengers on a flight from Tampa to LA.
These are the top eight videos on WFLA.com this week.
8. Panda caught doing somersaults in enclosure in China
7. Investigation: Are ‘Storefronts for Sex’ thriving along Tampa’s Kennedy Blvd?
6. Kenny G gives spontaneous performance for charity on Tampa flight
5. Firefighters encounter rattlesnake while battling massive Polk County brush fire
4. Adorable twins with different skin colors celebrate first birthday
3. Students at Seminole Middle School arrested after assaults on 2 school employees
2. Child falls out of moving bus, is rescued by volunteer firefighter
1. Plane loses wheel, makes emergency landing at Sarasota airport
