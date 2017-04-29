Tampa hits record-breaking 96 degrees

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The temperature in Tampa reached 96 degrees today, breaking a 26-year-old record high of 91 degrees.

It’s the hottest temperature ever recorded in April for the city.

According to the National Weather Service, the average high temperature for Tampa this time of year is 83, making today’s temperature 13 degrees above average.

If you can’t take the heat, you might take comfort in next week’s forecast, which is projecting a slightly better chance for rain, which is expected to roll in during the middle of next week following Monday’s cool front.

