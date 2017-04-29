Souza injured in Ray’s 1-4 loss to Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) – Justin Smoak had three hits, including a two-run homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 Saturday to end a three-game losing streak.

Smoak went 3 for 3 and scored twice.

Francisco Liriano (2-2) allowed one run and four hits in five-plus innings. He walked four and struck out six.

Liriano was replaced by Joe Biagini after a walk and an error put Rays at first and second with none out in the sixth. Tim Beckham struck out trying to bunt, pinch hitter Brad Miller went down swinging and pinch hitter Logan Morrison grounded out.

Biagini worked two innings, Joe Smith pitched the eighth and Roberto Osuna finished for his second save.

Matt Andriese (1-1) gave up four runs in seven innings.

Rays outfielder Steven Souza left the game in the seventh after being hit on the back of the left hand by a pitch from Biagini. X-rays were negative and Souza is day-to-day.

