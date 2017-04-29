Major crash closes part of I-75 in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A serious crash has shut down part of I-75 in Hillsborough County.
According to the Florida DOT, two left lanes of I-75 south have been blocked near Exit 254 at US 301. The on-ramp has also been shut down.
News Channel 8 is tracking this developing story and will bring you any updates as they are made available.
