Sarasota deputies search for missing man with dementia

OSPREY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from dementia.
Richard Foellmer was last seen Friday leaving his home on Crane Prairie Way in Osprey. Deputies say he was driving a dark gray 2005 Lexus SUV with the Florida tag 4160HB.
Foellmer is 6’2” with white hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and green cargo shorts.
If you have any information about where he is, you’re asked to call (941) 861-4260.
