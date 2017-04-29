Pasco deputies search for SUV thief after burglary at Dade City dealership

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a used car thief who broke into a dealership in Dade City.

The man was seen on surveillance on two separate occasions breaking into Ray’s Used Car Lot located at 15129 US Hwy 301, stealing car keys, and later stealing a maroon 2006 Ford Free Style SUV.

The first incident occurred on April 27 at 3:30 am.

Deputies say the man forced entry into the lot and stole keys to the SUV.

He left the business and tried to find the vehicle, but was unsuccessful and left the premises.

He returned to the lot two days later at 3:07 am and was able to locate and steal the SUV.

Anyone with information about the man in these pictures has been asked to call 911 immediately. You may be eligible for a reward from CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay.

