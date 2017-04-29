Pasco deputies capture wanted man known as “Cowboy”

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A wanted man known as “Cowboy” was captured by sheriff’s deputies in Pasco County on Friday.

Deputies say Brent Spicer, also known as “Cowboy,” was wanted by the sheriff’s offices in Pasco County and Hernando County for grand theft auto, grand theft, business burglary and petit theft. He was just released from state prison in January.

When Pasco deputies captured him on Friday, they arrested him after realizing he was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

