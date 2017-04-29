Fire officials: Jeep crashes into Clearwater home

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials say a vehicle crashed into a Clearwater home on Saturday.
According to the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department’s Facebook page, crews responded today after a white four-door Jeep left the roadway for an unknown reason and plowed through a home on Mary L. Road.
We still don’t know whether anyone was in the home at the time of the crash, but the agency says no one was injured.
Firefighters say the department’s Technical Rescue Team (TRT) was able to stabilize and the secure the home with shoring.
No other details were released.
Vehicle crashes into Clearwater home
Vehicle crashes into Clearwater home x
Latest Galleries
-
Vehicle crashes into Clearwater home
-
Lion gets root canal, pedicure at Zoo Miami
-
Suspects in self-checkout theft
-
Brush fire prompts evacuation at wildlife sanctuary
-
Dance instructor faces charges for inappropriate relationship with student
-
Deputies rescue baby ducks from pool
-
House fire under investigation
-
17 busted in heroin trafficking investigation
-
The Corcoran Quads
-
‘Giraffe mom,’ newborn visit April the giraffe and baby
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- VIDEO: Major crash, boat fire snarl traffic on I-75 in Hillsborough
- 1 of 5 children hit by suspected DUI driver in Polk dies from injuries
- Polk man bites firefighter’s arm, ripping skin off from elbow to wrist
- WATCH VIDEO: Plane loses wheel, makes emergency landing at Sarasota airport
- Million dollar lawsuit filed against Chip Gaines of ‘Fixer Upper’
- Sarasota deputies search for missing man with dementia
- 8 Investigates: Are ‘Storefronts for Sex’ thriving along Tampa’s Kennedy Blvd?