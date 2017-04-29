Fire officials: Jeep crashes into Clearwater home

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials say a vehicle crashed into a Clearwater home on Saturday.

According to the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department’s Facebook page, crews responded today after a white four-door Jeep left the roadway for an unknown reason and plowed through a home on Mary L. Road.

We still don’t know whether anyone was in the home at the time of the crash, but the agency says no one was injured.

Firefighters say the department’s Technical Rescue Team (TRT) was able to stabilize and the secure the home with shoring.

No other details were released.

Vehicle crashes into Clearwater home View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Clearwater Fire Rescue Clearwater Fire Rescue Clearwater Fire Rescue Clearwater Fire Rescue

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES