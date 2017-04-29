Firefighters battling brush fire in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters in Hernando County responded to a brush fire near US-19 in Weeki Wachee.
The fire is burning through 20 acres close to the intersection of US-19 and Centralia Road, according to the Hernando County Fire Department.
The north and southbound lanes of the highway have been closed until further notice.
This is a developing situation. Stay on WFLA.com for more updates.
