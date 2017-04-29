Cops: Baby falls from second-floor window in Orlando

Published:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Deputies say an 18-month-old baby fell from a second floor unit at the Knightsbridge at Stoneybrook apartments in Orlando yesterday afternoon.

WESH’s Chopper 2 helicopter camera captured video of a deputy examining the scene, and interviewing residents of the building on Cheval Mayfaire drive.

The sheriff’s office reports the baby was at his grandparent’s home, where the window is left open.

The incident appears to be an accident, but it is being investigated.

Firefighters tell WESH 2 news a neighbor found the child unconscious, and took him to the nearest fire station for help. Deputies say the little boy was awake when he was rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital.

This morning he is said to be stable.

No other details have been released.

