Bucs add running back Jeremy McNichols in latest round of NFL draft

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected former Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols in the latest round of the NFL draft.
He’s 162nd pick in this year’s draft.
We will have more updates on the decision on WFLA.com.
