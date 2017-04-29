2 teens dead, 1 seriously injured after Citrus County crash

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol officers say two teenagers are dead and a third has serious injuries after a car crash in Citrus County Friday night.
Troopers say 18-year-old Saige Summer Fields was driving north on US-19 near North Champion Point, and making several erratic lane changes, when she lost control of her car.
The car went off the road and hit a roadway sign then a tree, according to the crash report.
One of the passengers in the car, 18-year-old Samantha Justine O’Connor, was pronounced dead at the scene. Fields was taken to Seven Rivers Hospital where she later died.
A second passenger, a 15-year-old boy, is at Shands Hospital with serious injuries.
Troopers say neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt. Investigators are still trying to determine whether alcohol was a factor.
