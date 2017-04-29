2 teens dead, 1 seriously injured after Citrus County crash

By Published:

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol officers say two teenagers are dead and a third has serious injuries after a car crash in Citrus County Friday night.

Troopers say 18-year-old Saige Summer Fields was driving north on US-19 near North Champion Point, and making several erratic lane changes, when she lost control of her car.

The car went off the road and hit a roadway sign then a tree, according to the crash report.

One of the passengers in the car, 18-year-old Samantha Justine O’Connor, was pronounced dead at the scene. Fields was taken to Seven Rivers Hospital where she later died.

A second passenger, a 15-year-old boy, is at Shands Hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt. Investigators are still trying to determine whether alcohol was a factor.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s