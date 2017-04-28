Winter Haven elementary school teacher arrested on burglary warrant

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Garden Grove Elementary School teacher was arrested on a burglary warrant on Friday.

Auburndale Police responded to the report of a battery where an uninvited guest, Breronnie Covington Jr., 35, entered a home and battered Eboni Covington and her minor son.

Breronnie Jr. is Eboni’s nephew. He went to the victim’s apartment with his father, Breronnie Covington Sr., to discuss family issues.

His father was invited into Eboni’s home and Breronnie Jr. stayed outside.

While they were talking, Breronnie Jr. went into the apartment and began to hit Eboni with his hands and fist. When her son tried to interview, Breronnie Jr. struck the minor.

Eboni sustained a large bruise on her right leg and a scratch on her shoulder blade. The victim’s son did not sustain any injuries.

Breronnie Jr. was arrested at his home on Friday by a Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES