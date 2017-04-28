Window washers super heroes bring joy to children’s hospital

(NBC) – A group of window washers didn’t just clean up one Pittsburgh hospital, they also brought smiles to the faces of some of its youngest patients.

That’s because they were dressed as super heroes!

Batman, Superman, Spiderman and Captain America washed the windows and waved to the children and parents inside.

The cleaning crew said they love bringing a sense of joy to the families and watching the kids run up to the windows and connect with the super heroes.

